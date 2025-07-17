Atlanta deacon's family meets with DA, still wants charges filed

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Body camera footage shows a tow truck driver appearing to help the Atlanta police officer restrain Deacon Johnny Hollman so he could be handcuffed. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Hollman’s family met with DA Fani Willis to renew calls for charges against the officer and tow truck driver involved in his 2023 death. The 62-year-old deacon died after being Tased during a traffic stop; his death was ruled a homicide, and the officer was fired. A $3.8M city settlement was reached, but the family says state laws still hinder police accountability.



Nearly two years after Johnny Hollman died during a confrontation with an Atlanta police officer, his family continues to push for criminal charges against those involved.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Hollman’s loved ones met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, urging her to bring charges against former officer Kiran Kimbrough and a tow truck driver who was on the scene. The family says they won’t stop fighting until there is accountability.

"We are heartbroken," said Hollman’s daughter, Arnitra Hollman, after a previous meeting with Willis. "I know charges are gonna be brought. I know we are gonna see justice."

The backstory:

The 62-year-old church deacon died on Aug. 10, 2023, after a traffic incident near Cunningham and Joseph E. Lowery boulevards. Officer Kiran Kimbrough determined Hollman was at fault and issued him a citation. When Hollman refused to sign the ticket, Kimbrough threatened arrest.

RELATED STORIES

Body camera footage released months later shows the encounter escalating, with Kimbrough using a Taser on Hollman multiple times. Hollman suffered an abnormal heart rhythm and died. His death was ruled a homicide, and Kimbrough was later fired by the Atlanta Police Department.

RELATED: Atlanta board denies appeal of officer fired over deadly traffic stop

The family also blames S&W tow truck driver Eric Robinson, who they allege contributed to Hollman's death by pinning him to the ground. DA Willis reportedly told the family that her office’s Public Integrity Unit is still reviewing Robinson’s role in the incident.

Though the Atlanta City Council approved a $3.8 million settlement with the family, no criminal charges have been filed.

RELATED: Johnny Hollman death: City settles with family of Atlanta deacon

The Hollmans have previously voiced frustration with state lawmakers, whom they accused of making it harder to prosecute police officers.

"You can’t tie the prosecutors’ hands and expect them to do the job to help these families," said Arnitra Hollman.

In the wake of Hollman’s death, the Atlanta Police Department revised its procedures, instructing officers to write "refusal to sign" on traffic tickets instead of arresting drivers who decline to sign.

During the previous meeting with the district attorney in July 2024, Willis reportedly asked for more time to conduct an investigation.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the family's lawyers for an update on the meeting on Wednesday with the district attorney.