Tex McIver: Atlanta's Corey Tower sign shows tribute to former lawyer's slain wife

Less than one week after the Georgia Supreme Court overturned the murder conviction of Tex McIver, a billboard in Downtown Atlanta is expressing outrage over the ruling.

McIver was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, influencing a witness and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the September 2016 killing of his wife. The jury was tasked with determining if McIver intentionally shot and killed his wife.

SKYFOX flew over Downtown on Tuesday where the Corey Tower showed a photo of Diane McIver, who was shot by her husband in 2016. The Billboard showed the years of her birth and death as wells as "Justice for Diane," below the photo. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Prosecutors aid he killed his wife for money. Defense attorneys said the shooting was an accident.

The Georgia Supreme Court reversed his convictions for felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The court confirmed his conviction of influencing a witness.

"We conclude that the trial court erred in refusing McIver’s request to charge on the lesser grade of involuntary manslaughter, because the charge was authorized by law and some evidence supported the giving of the charge," Presiding Justice Michael Boggs wrote in the unanimous opinion.

McIver attorney Chuck Palmer said his client has about two months left to serve, but the state parole board could release him sooner. He's entitled to a new trial.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "will evaluate the case and make a decision on how to proceed in the near future," spokesperson Jeff DiSantis said in an email.

The Corey Tower in Atlanta is visible from the Downtown Connector near the ramp to Interstate 20. The 300-foot tall former smokestack is owned by the real estate company named after owner and chairman William "Billy" E. Corey.

In the past, Corey Tower has paid tribute to American icons or expressed displeasure with products and companies. A former reporter and political candidate camped out on top of the tower.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.