Atlanta city leader points to Knoxville policy to combat loud cars

The city of Knoxville is using street cameras to track extra loud vehicles.

Atlanta councilman Amir Farokhi thinks the same thing should be done here.

The councilman got backing from his colleagues on Monday for the same plan.

The city would use cameras to record loud vehicles and issue tickets based on the recordings.

"It has been one of those things my constituents constantly complain about," Farokhi told members, "and I am sure it is happening in your areas as well."

The citywide complaints grew out of street racing which has escalated over the last two years.

Just as citizens raised concerns about potential dangers, they also emailed their representatives to complain about being awakened at midnight by the loud exhausts.

The new technology records the audio of a vehicle going through an intersection. The license plate is also recorded, and a citation or warning can be sent.

The city legislation has been sent to state lawmakers who must give the city permission to put up the devices.

