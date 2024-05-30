Atlanta City Council to vote on allowing older taxis at airport

article

Changes may be coming to the taxi services offered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta City Council's Transportation Committee voted to approve an amendment to the city's regulations on taxicabs.

The updated ordinance will allow taxis and rideshare vehicles to operate until they are 10 years old.

Currently, only taxis, limousines, and cars used for rideshare apps that are younger than 7 years old are allowed to operate at the airport - a restriction that many drivers say they can't afford.

The proposal would also allow taxicabs to use portable wireless devices like cell phones or standalone computers as the taximeter and would repeal a rule saying that taxicab companies must have all their taxis painted the same color.

The change to the ordinance is now moving to the full council for a vote.