Atlanta City Council moves to purchase upgraded fire engines

Atlanta city officials are addressing a need for some upgraded fire engines.

On Tuesday, Atlanta City Council passed a resolution to acquire additional fire trucks to support the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

The department will receive five new vehicles, in total. An announcement from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ office said AFRD will receive three new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatuses and three new 1500 gallons-per-minute pumpers in 2022. AFRD will receive an additional two new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatuses and three new 1500 GPM pumpers in 2023.

"This legislation demonstrates the ongoing support we have received from the administration," said Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Roderick Smith. "These new fire apparatuses will allow us to place newer equipment in the reserve fleet for regular service replacements and address the fleet issues that we have been facing with aged reserve fire pumpers and ladders trucks."

AFRD provides an all-hazards approach in the protection of the lives and property of the residents, businesses, and visitors of Atlanta. The department is comprised of five divisions of labor: Support Services, Field Operations, Emergency Medical Services, Technical Services and the Airport Fire Division.

Councilman Dustin Hillis introduced legislation in June that would fund the new fire equipment.

Atlanta fire officials said the department was facing problems of equiptment failing while responding to calls and desperately needed upgrades.

"We had some challenges," Chief Rod Smith said in answer to a query from Hillis. "I can tell you that we will be doing more to purchase additional equipment and get on top of this."

