Atlanta City Council member reacts after finding out police cameras were offline

Surveillance cameras dedicated to helping Atlanta police track individuals went down and were not repaired for several months.

Approximately 250 cameras were offline last fall. Some still have not been repaired but officials declined to be specific.

Howard Shook, an Atlanta City Council member, said he is looking for accountability. The Atlanta Police Foundation purchases the video cameras with funds raised by citizens and local businesses. The city of Atlanta was designated to maintain those cameras.

"We don't need finger point,” shook said. “We just need, going forward, to know that someone will respond and correct the problems."