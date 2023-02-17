Atlanta City Council debates best way to help homless

An Atlanta leader says some homeless individuals have relocated to the suburbs because they think they will be safer than staying in Downtown Atlanta.

This week at the State Capitol and at Atlanta City Hall, politicians debated how to manage the homeless problem.

There is no one size fits all remedy, said Keisha Waites, a council member.

Kenyatta Mitchell, an aide to Mayor Andre Dickens, warned council members about one state proposal that she said is akin to finding one large area to move all street people to.

"Take them all, so you won't see them," said Mitchell.

She added that the proposal included nothing for sanitation or medical services.

Waites believes the migration of homeless to other cities and counties may lead to "a broader discussion" about how to tackle the issue.

"We need local, state and federal resources all involved," Waites told FOX 5.

Money is not an impediment. There are millions in government and philanthropy.

What can make a difference is a coordinated approach that the decision-makers can agree on.