Atlanta city attorney dismisses IG staff allegations as 'disgruntled' in letter to federal, state officials
ATLANTA - The attorney for the city of Atlanta is responding to a bombshell letter sent to state and federal officials from staffers of the Office of Inspector General.
FOX 5 News has now obtained a second letter to the U.S. Attorney, FBI and state officials where the city attorney calls the IG employees disgruntled.
What we know:
The city attorney sent her letter dated March 5 to the U.S. Attorney General of the Northern District, the Special Agent of the FBI, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, and Georgia’s Inspector General Nigel Lange.
The City Attorney says many of the infractions, if true, would constitute violations of the City of Atlanta Ethics Code, not Georgia law.
The backstory:
Inspector General Shannon Manigault resigned on the same day the council amended the legislation governing the Office of Inspector General to prevent abuses of the office.
What's next:
The interim Inspector General, Judge Ladawn Blackett, will continue the investigations.
SEE ALSO:
- Mayor Dickens accuses former IG staff of spreading lies amidst corruption allegations
- Is Atlanta mayor's new Interim Inspector General appointment legal?
- Judge LaDawn Blackett appointed as interim inspector general by Mayor Dickens
- City attorney's controversial visit to inspector general's office sparks debate
- Atlanta's inspector general resigns from position as city approves oversight bill
The Source: FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor talked to city officials, council members and members of the IG staff to write this article.