Atlanta city attorney dismisses IG staff allegations as 'disgruntled' in letter to federal, state officials

The Brief Atlanta's City Attorney sent a letter to federal and state agencies, telling them that the IG employees who ask them to take over several investigations are "disgruntled." City Attorney Patrise Perkins-Hooker was critical of the five employees for releasing privileged and confidential information about pending investigations where no final report has been issued. The city attorney says the Interim Inspector General will continue the investigations and will refer any criminal activity to the appropriate entity.



The attorney for the city of Atlanta is responding to a bombshell letter sent to state and federal officials from staffers of the Office of Inspector General.

FOX 5 News has now obtained a second letter to the U.S. Attorney, FBI and state officials where the city attorney calls the IG employees disgruntled.

What we know:

The city attorney sent her letter dated March 5 to the U.S. Attorney General of the Northern District, the Special Agent of the FBI, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, and Georgia’s Inspector General Nigel Lange.

The City Attorney says many of the infractions, if true, would constitute violations of the City of Atlanta Ethics Code, not Georgia law.

The backstory:

Inspector General Shannon Manigault resigned on the same day the council amended the legislation governing the Office of Inspector General to prevent abuses of the office.

What's next:

The interim Inspector General, Judge Ladawn Blackett, will continue the investigations.

SEE ALSO: