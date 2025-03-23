Metro Atlanta mother claims EBT fraudsters stole food stamps meant to feed her kids

The Brief Chamblee police are investigating a case of EBT fraud reported by a metro Atlanta mother earlier this month. The victim told FOX 5 someone cleared her account just two days after her food stamps disbursement dropped.



In Chamblee, police are investigating a case of EBT fraud that leaves a Metro Atlanta mom in a difficult position. She claims crooks spent all of her food stamps for the month in a single day, and now she’s unsure of how she’ll feed her family.

What we know:

Chamblee police received a report of EBT Fraud on March 15.

The call came from Atlanta resident Erica Willis.

Willis says she got her food stamps on March 13, and her daughter used the card once at a store near her home on Cleveland Avenue.

Just a day later, she told authorities she got a notification that someone had spent the remaining balance on her card at two stores in Chamblee. The thing is, she’s never been to either of them.

Willis called the food stamp benefits office and was told their records showed three transactions made at Atlanta Supermarket & Cafe on Shallowford Road and one transaction at Latin Supermercado on Buford Highway.

A police report states the total amount spent at those stores was more than $1,100.

Chamblee police confirmed this was the second report of EBT fraud they’d been called to investigate at the Atlanta Supermarket and Cafe.

The other victim, who lives in Colorado, reported $900 in food stamps stolen last month.

What they're saying:

For Erica Willis, the stress of figuring out how to make ends meet has only gotten worse in the week and a half since her food stamps disbursement came in.

Willis tells FOX 5 she’s not sure how they’ll make it to next month, but has resorted to selling plasma in the meantime.

"It’s very overwhelming when you don’t have money to do what you gotta do to take care of your kids, and you the only person doing everything," she explained.

Previously, a federal program offered reimbursement of stolen snap benefits to Georgia residents who were the victims of fraud. The program ended in December of last year.

How You Can Help:

Willis has started an online fundraiser with hopes it might help.

Willis has started an online fundraiser with hopes it might help.

FOX 5 has also reached out to the Georgia Department of Human Services to find out what new action, if any, is being taken to help people who fall victim to EBT fraud. We’re still waiting to hear back.