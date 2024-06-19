Atlanta celebrates Juneteenth with community events, activism

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day, is a holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Although the celebration originated in Galveston, Texas, it is now observed annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States, including Atlanta, the cradle of the civil rights movement.

Eastside Juneteenth celebration

The East Side event commenced with a picnic at Grant Park, featuring drum circles, arts and crafts, and a community discussion on Black and Indigenous solidarity.

The gathering sought to foster unity and awareness through engaging activities.

West Side Juneteenth celebration

Following the East Side event, festivities moved to the West Side along Murphy Avenue SW, where a dinner, DJ, and arts and crafts continued the celebration.

The event promises to blend entertainment with activism, reinforcing the campaign's themes of community and resistance.

Stockbridge Juneteenth Celebration

The city of Stockbridge celebrated Juneteenth with a major music concert on Wednesday at the Stockbridge Amphitheater.

The event featured headlining performances by Grammy Award winner Karen Clark Sheard and Grammy award-nominated Canton Jones.

The free concert also included popular food trucks and regional vendors.

The celebration aimed to bring together community members of all ages, with youth required to be accompanied by supervising adults.

Jonesboro Juneteenth celebration

The city of Jonesboro, in partnership with Commissioner DeMont Davis, hosted Juneteenth Celebration Concert at Lee Street Park.

The event is part of the city's efforts to honor the legacy of Juneteenth and engage the community in festive activities.

What is Juneteenth?

The holiday marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and announced the end of the Civil War and the freedom of all slaves. This event came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. However, since the Proclamation could not be enforced in the Confederate states until the end of the war, it was not until the end of the Civil War and the arrival of the Union troops that the enslaved in Galveston were set free.

Juneteenth has been celebrated by the African American community for over 150 years. It became a federal holiday in the United States in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. The holiday is often celebrated with a range of cultural events, including parades, cookouts, family gatherings, historical reenactments, and educational activities.