Atlanta-based Turner Classic Movies features Carol Burnett in December

Comedy legend Carol Burnett is back on the small screen this month, teaming up with Atlanta-based Turner Classic Movies to introduce some of her favorite classic films — along with the hilarious sketches they inspired.

"Sundays with Carol Burnett" features the Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian and TCM host Dave Karger showcasing a series of classic films — from "Gone with the Wind" to "Double Indemnity" — along with the famous parodies of those films performed on "The Carol Burnett Show."

Burnett says the collaboration came about after she and her husband met Karger at an event.

She recalls: "My husband said, ‘We have an idea. What about if Carol comes on TCM, being interviewed by Dave Karger, and they show — for instance — the entire movie of ‘Mildred Pierce’ with Joan Crawford, then we come back, and we show our takeoff that we did, called ‘Mildred Fierce.’"

The series kicked off Dec. 1 with "Gone with the Wind" and the accompanying sketch from "The Carol Burnett Show" (which was called "Went with the Wind") in which the actress wears the iconic "curtain rod" dress. For a full list of films featured on "Sundays with Carol Burnett" in December, click here — and click the video player in this article to hear more from the legendary Carol Burnett!