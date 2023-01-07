Family still looking for justice two years after Atlanta man's murder

Two years to the night after an Atlanta man was murdered, his family is still desperately hoping someone with information will come forward.

"We need to get these people off the streets because these are dangerous people," said Kischa Houston, the mother of slain 29-year-old DeAndre Houston.

Houston's mother is fighting on to find her son's murderer after he was shot and killed by a trio of carjackers on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta the night of Jan. 7, 2021.

Despite surveillance video, investigators say they do not know who they are.

"With the killers still out there, we don't know if they're killing other people, we don't know what other crimes they are committing, and we need justice for his murder," Kischa told FOX 5.

Kischa gathered at her son's gravesite Saturday afternoon with some loved ones. They released balloons into the sky in his honor.

"He was always a leader," she said. "He crossed Kappa [Alpha Psi] when he was in college. He loved his fraternity. He loved Atlanta."

She said he was a bright guy with a big future who worked as a car salesman and planned to go to law school.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Deandre Houston (Family photo)

"I'm still confused about why these young men are taking so many lives and destroying and being disruptive."

Atlanta police homicide detectives have been working the case for the last 730 days.

They didn't have an update immediately available when FOX 5 requested information.

Kischa told FOX 5 she has one message for her son's killer.

"My question is: Don't you know that you're going to get caught, and you're going to pay for what you did? There's no way around it," she said. "Maybe not today, or tomorrow, but you're going to get caught. I trust God."

The family raised the reward for information leading to an arrest to $20,000. You can submit a tip anonymously to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8577.