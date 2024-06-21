Atlanta businesses struggle with impact of major water main breaks, construction woes

Last month’s major water main breaks impacted more than 6,000 businesses in Atlanta, including JR Crickets on Cascade Road, where ongoing construction has exacerbated the challenges.

Trent Floyd, owner of JR Crickets, expressed his frustration with the city’s stormwater line upgrades along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta. "The water main break lasted a weekend, but the construction has been ongoing for six months and is expected to continue for the rest of the year," Floyd said.

The construction has severely affected JR Crickets’ business. Customers have to navigate detours both north and south on Cascade Road to reach the restaurant, leading to a significant decline in business.

"The water main break happened on a Friday evening, our busiest night of the week, accounting for about 30% of our income. Business dried up literally and figuratively," Floyd explained. "We haven’t calculated the exact financial impact yet, but it’s huge."

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Department of Transportation confirmed the city has been upgrading stormwater lines since January. "If you are coming off I-285 or I-20, you have to go through a detour to reach us," Floyd added.

Floyd is seeking financial assistance through Invest Atlanta, hoping to secure a loan and some grant money to help his business survive. "With the ongoing work on Cascade Road, even my friend from New York was surprised by the difficulty in finding our place. The road is completely shut down, requiring detours through neighborhoods," said customer Vanderbilt Fears.

The Invest Atlanta portal opens Monday for all businesses affected by the construction and water main breaks.