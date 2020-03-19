Atlanta businesses move to online, curbside services amid mayor’s executive order to shut down

There was finally a calming atmosphere inside Atlanta’s Tough Love Yoga.

“It’s been quite the journey,” Owner Neda Honarvar said. “Most of us are not sleeping down much. I’ve been sleeping like three hours a night.

After several days of numerous technical issues, their online classes are finally up and running.

Last weekend Honarvar decided to start online-only sessions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It's affected our ability to hold classes, our ability to make money,” she explained.

Tough Love’s ‘new normal’ comes just as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms executive order forced fitness centers, bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, movie theaters, and other businesses to shut down.

The order goes into effect for businesses within the city limits Thursday at midnight.

“I have mixed feelings. I definitely think it’s the right thing to do for the public health and safety and it’s going to be catastrophic for the economy,” Honarvar explained.

Following the Mayor’s announcement Thursday morning, The Porter Beer Bar’s owner told FOX 5 Atlanta she was forced to lay off all of her remaining staff.

“It’s awful,” Molly Gunn said. “I’ve never done it before. I’ve never had to lay anyone off in 12 years of business until recently.”

During the closure, Gunn mentioned that she and her husband will start offering curbside service.

“It is money coming in but I’m not sure how much it’s going to be,” she explained.

The mayor’s order allows restaurants to continue operating with only take-out services.

As for tough love, staff are hoping their classes will provide comfort to everyone during these trying times.

“I’m just hoping that it offers some kind of support for the community when there’s so much uncertainty,” Honarvar said.

No word yet on how long the order will last.