78 arrested, guns and drugs seized in Clayton crackdown

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The Brief A three-week operation led by the United States Marshals Service resulted in 78 arrests, including multiple violent fugitives. Authorities seized 46 guns, 57 pounds of drugs and about $18,000 in cash during the crackdown. Officials say the effort will continue with follow-up investigations and analysis of crime trends in Clayton County.



A multi-agency operation targeting violent fugitives in Clayton County led to dozens of arrests and major seizures of drugs, guns and cash, according to the United States Marshals Service.

What we know:

Officials said the three-week effort, carried out from March 16 through April 3, resulted in 78 arrests, including dozens of violent offenders wanted for serious crimes such as murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The operation was led by the Marshals Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, working alongside the Clayton County Police Department and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, as well as several metro Atlanta agencies.

Authorities also seized 46 illegal firearms, 57 pounds of narcotics and about $18,000 in cash during the operation.

What they're saying:

Investigators said 16 violent fugitives were captured before the operation officially began, with another 28 arrested during the enforcement period.

"This operation shows what is possible when law enforcement works together," said USMS Director Gadyaces S. Serralta. "Our federal, state, and local partners delivered. They removed violent offenders and made Clayton County and Atlanta safer."

Stephen Serrao, acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia, said the operation highlights the ongoing work to remove dangerous fugitives from communities.

Officials say the task force will continue working with local agencies over the next 90 days to evaluate the operation’s impact on crime and pursue additional high-priority suspects. Intelligence gathered during the effort is also expected to support new gang and narcotics investigations.

The Marshals Service noted that its task forces arrested more than 73,000 fugitives nationwide in 2025 and cleared nearly 88,000 warrants.