New nonprofit Brittany's Reign helping local youth through horses

The Brief A new nonprofit, Brittany’s Reign, is hosting its first event to support youth through equestrian therapy. Founder Bronica Deale created the organization after losing her daughter to gun violence. The free event Saturday in Stone Mountain will include horseback experiences, food, music and family activities.



A new nonprofit is turning tragedy into a mission to help young people heal, using the power of horses to support emotional wellness.

What we know:

Brittany’s Reign, founded by Bronica Deale, is hosting its first community event, "Crown for Brittany — Legacy in Motion," this Saturday at Yellow River Park. The free event is open to families and will include food, music, line dancing and keepsake photos.

Deale created the organization after losing her daughter, Brittany Deale, to gun violence. She says the goal is to honor her daughter’s memory while helping other children experience the joy and healing that comes from horseback riding.

"For children who otherwise might not go the opportunity to learn the joy of horseback riding," Deale said.

Through the nonprofit, kids — especially those in underserved communities — are given free opportunities to ride horses and connect with animals like Zuri, an experience Deale says can be transformative.

"I didn't want her story to be only a tragedy," she said.

Deale says horses offer more than just a fun activity — they can help young people better understand themselves and regulate their emotions.

"Horses are like mirrors and they will let you know a lot about yourself because they'll take on your energy," she said. "It's like an energy exchange almost."

The program is designed to give kids a sense of growth, confidence and connection, all while keeping Brittany’s legacy alive.

"We're going to keep her spirit in the saddle and keep it moving," Deale said.

Deale believes her daughter’s talent and passion for horseback riding would have taken her far.

"Had she not passed away the whole world would probably know her name because she was so good at horseback riding," she said.

The event runs Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain.