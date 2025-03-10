Atlanta pub named best soccer bar in the US

article

Looking to catch the latest soccer match? There's no better place than in Atlanta.

A sports bar in the city's Little Five Points neighborhood was just named the best soccer bar in the United States.

What we know:

The Brewhouse Cafe was given the honor by Men in Blazers, the largest soccer-focused media company in North America.

Thousands of bars across the country were nominated in the competition, which was presented by Michelob Ultra. When the 23,000 votes were counted, The Brewhouse took the top spot.

To celebrate, Men in Blazers host Roger Bennett and journalist Rory Smith are planning a live podcast recording at the bar for March 25.

Tickets for the podcast taping have already sold out.

The backstory:

The Brewhouse Cafe opened in 1997 and has continued focusing on soccer and great food for decades.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fans at The Brewhouse Cafe (FOX 5)

The pub shows soccer matches from around the world on its 28 large-screen TVs and hosts traditional breakfasts for early matches.

The café is one of the official pub partners of Atlanta United as well.