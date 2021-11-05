Atlanta Braves World Series parade livestream

It's parade day! Atlanta is ready to celebrates the Braves' 2021 World Series win. At least one million people are expected to attend the day's events.

This is the Braves first World Series victory since 1995. It's a celebration 26 years in the making, and FOX 5 Atlanta is covering it all.

Where can I watch the Braves parade?

For Braves fans near and far, FOX 5 Atlanta is livestreaming the parade right here on FOX5Atlanta.com and in the FOX 5 Atlanta app. Livestreams are also available on FOX 5 Atlanta's YouTube channel and on the FOX 5 Facebook page.

If you are attending the parade in person, we recommend reviewing our Braves Parade Guide, which can be found here. It includes all the information you'll need to best plan your day.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BRAVES WORLD SERIES PARADE

Preparations for the Atlanta Braves World Series parade outside Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia (Jim Zorn/FOX 5 Atlanta).

What time is the Braves World Series parade?

Start time 12 p.m. in Atlanta

Start time around 2 p.m. in Cobb County

Celebration at The Battery expected to begin around 3:30 p.m.

Concert at Truist Park to begin around 5 p.m. (will not be streamed)

What is the parade route?

The parade will begin in Atlanta at the intersection of Peachtree and Marietta Streets. The parade will then run to 10th Street before making its way to the interstate to head up to Cobb County.

When the parade reaches Cobb County, it will begin at Riverwood Parkway and proceed up Cumberland Parkway to The Battery.

The parade will end at Truist Park.