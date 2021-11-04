Atlanta Braves parade: A look back at the 1995 World Series Championship celebration

It's been 26 years since the Atlanta Braves had a championship parade, but Friday will end the long wait. On November 5, the Braves will once again hold a parade to celebrate a World Series Championship.

The Braves defeated the Astros during Game 6 in Houston to clinch the series win and bring the Commissioner's Trophy home to Truist Park. It's their first World Series win since 1995, which ironically was also won in Game 6. This time around the Braves will celebrate in Downtown Atlanta and in nearby Cobb County.

BRAVES WORLD SERIES PARADE PLAN: ROUTES, START TIMES, EXPECTATIONS

The parade will give a nod to the past, while celebrating the present. The procession will start not far from their former homes at Turner Field and the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

The team will be feted for about two miles along the city’s most famous thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, before being escorted to its current home in Cobb County to resume the parade for another mile.

The celebration will conclude with a concert featuring Atlanta rappers Ludacris and Big Boi at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and is about 12 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

METRO ATLANTA SCHOOL DISTRICTS CANCEL CLASSES FOR BRAVES CELEBRATION

As the Braves and Atlanta prepare for another celebration, we take a look back at the past as the team held a parade in 1995.

The Braves championship parade in 1995. (FOX 5's Buck Lanford)

Thousands of fans lined up along Peachtree Street to celebrate Braves World Series Championship.

Bobby Cox, who managed the Braves during the 1995 season, waves at the crowd during the victory parade. (FOX 5's Buck Lanford)

Hall of Famer Bobby Cox managed the Braves from 1978-1981 and then again for two straight decades from 1990-2010. Cox is credited with guiding some of the best Braves' pitching staffs of all time.

Hall of Famer and Braves legend participates in the 1995 championship parade. (FOX 5's Buck Lanford)

Braves legend Chipper Jones played his entire Hall of Fame career with the Atlanta franchise.

Jones rode atop of fire truck and waved to the fans during the parade. He still remains a fan favorite, and supported the Braves during the 2021 World Series run.

Media Mogul Ted Turner owned the Braves franchise during the 1995 championship season. (FOX 5's Buck Lanford)

Former Braves owner Ted Turner donned a Braves hat during the parade. The championship trophy also accompanied Turner's parade truck.

Atlanta Braves infield players celebrated during the 1995 World Series Championship parade. (FOX 5's Buck Lanford)

Several Braves' infield players smiled and waved as they participated in the 1995 championship parade.

The celebration continued in downtown Atlanta. (FOX 5's Buck Lanford)

There was plenty of excitement to go around as the Braves celebrated their first championship since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

(FOX 5's Buck Lanford)

When the Braves won their previous Series title in 1995, they played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. It was imploded and the site converted into a parking lot for Turner Field, which was built next door and originally used as the main stadium for the 1996 Centennial Olympics.

The Braves played at the Ted from 1997-2016 before moving to Cobb County. Their previous home has since been converted into a stadium for Georgia State’s football team.

