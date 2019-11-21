Atlanta Braves spring training tickets on sale

article

In all the exciting news coming out of the Atlanta Braves front office this week, one major announcement seemed to have slipped through the cracks. Spring Training tickets are now on sale.

This will be the inaugural season at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. The Braves are moving about 136 miles south to a brand new stadium built just for them along the Southwest Florida coast.

It’s an area of Florida and the Grapefruit League sorely lacking a National League presence with Orioles training just up the road in Sarasota, the Twins and Red Sox down the road in Fort Myers, and the Rays almost across town in Port Charlotte.

The park will offer some of the best technology for visitors. There are 170 wireless access points, 175 TVs, and 200 speakers along with a Tiki bar and a full 360-degree concourse.

The Braves said goodbye to Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports during their 2019 spring training. They had been there for a little more than 20 years.

Spring training starts in about three months.

