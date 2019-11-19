Braves sign righty Chris Martin to 2-year, $14 million contract

article

Chris Martin will be wearing a Braves jersey again next season. The Atlanta Braves announced the righty was picked up on a two-year contract worth $14 million.

The 33-year-old Martin was acquired by the ball club at the July 31 trade deadline from Texas. He has appeared in 58 games between the two clubs, compiling a 3.40 ERA (21 ER/55.2 IP) with four saves and a 22.0 K/BB ratio (65 strikeouts/5 walks). Martin went 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA (8 ER/17.2 IP) in 20 games for the Braves, striking out 22 and walking just one.

Martin led all qualifying relievers last season with an 0.81 BB/9 ratio.

He will receive $7 million for each of the two years, according to his contract with the Braves.

The news of Martin’s signing comes hours after the Braves introduced Will Smith to the team.

The Braves said they now have 39 players on the team’s 40 player roster.

