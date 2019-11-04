Braves re-sign Markakis, Flowers, decline Teheran option

The Braves have re-signed outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers to $4 million, one-year contracts for 2020 after declining their team options.

The team also declined a club option for longtime starting pitcher Julio Teheran, likely signaling the end of his tenure with the Braves, and made a $17.8 million qualifying offer to free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.

The deals for Markakis and Flowers were essentially a financial wash. Both players made $4 million last season and had club options of $6 million for 2020. The team will pay $2 million buyouts to each and their new deal ensures both will take home a total of $6 million to remain in Atlanta another season.

Teheran became the first pitcher to make six straight opening-day starts for Atlanta, but the team opted against exercising a $12 million option for 2020, instead paying a $1 million buyout. The move was not unexpected after Teheran was left off the postseason roster after going 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA, though he was added back to the squad after Chris Martin was injured.

Teheran completed a $32.4 million, six-year contract and becomes a free agent.

