Atlanta Braves playoffs: Schedule, tickets, postseason opponents, where to watch, where to buy gear

Let the celebration begin, Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves aren't just in the Postseason for the fifth consecutive season, but the club extended its streak of National League East Division titles to five.

After the regular season finale in Miami on Wednesday, the Braves will await their playoff opponent: St. Louis Cardinals or Philadelphia.

Here's what you need to know to get ready for the Braves next Postseason run:

Who will the Braves play in the playoffs?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves (R) celebrates on the field after clinching the division against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on October 04, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MLB is debuting a new playoff format that begins Friday with four best-of-3 Wild Card Series, two in both the National League and American League.

The Braves earned a bye to the National League Division Series and will not play Wild Card round. The Atlanta Braves begin with a best-of-five series against the winner of a three-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta will host Games 1 and 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on Oct. 11, 12.If Atlanta wins three games against its NLDS opponent, the team could play up to four home games at Truist Park.

If Atlanta plays the Los Angeles Dodgers, three home games will be Oct. 21, Oct. 22 and, if necessary, Oct. 23.

If the Mets or San Diego Padres beat the Dodgers in the NLDS, Truist Park will host playoff games on Oct. 18 and 19 and potentially Oct. 24 and 25.

Braves postseason schedule

National League Championship Series (best of 5):

Game 1: Oct. 11 at Truist Park; time TBD

Game 2: Oct. 12: Game 2 at Truist Park; time TBD

Game 3: Oct. 14 at Busch Stadium or Citizens Bank Park; time TBD; watch on FS1 or FOXSports App.

Game 4: Oct. 15 (if necessary) at Busch Stadium or Citizens Bank Park; time TBD; watch on FS1 or FOXSports App.

Game 5: Oct. 16 (if necessary) at Truist Park; time TBD; watch on FS1 or FOXSports App.

National League Championship Series (best of 7, if necessary):

Game 1: Oct. 18 at Truist Park with home field advantage; at Dodger's Stadium, Citi Field or Petco Park without advantage

Game 2: Oct. 19 at Truist Park with home field advantage; at Dodger's Stadium, Citi Field or Petco Park without advantage

Game 3: Oct. 21 at Dodger's Stadium, Citi Field or Petco Park with home field advantage; at Truist Park without advantage

Game 4: Oct. 22 at Dodger's Stadium, Citi Field or Petco Park with home field advantage; at Truist Park without advantage

Game 5: Oct. 23 at Dodger's Stadium, Citi Field or Petco Park with home field advantage; at Truist Park without advantage

Game 6: Oct. 24 at Truist Park with home field advantage; at Dodger's Stadium, Citi Field or Petco Park without advantage

Game 7: Oct. 24 at Truist Park with home field advantage; at Dodger's Stadium, Citi Field or Petco Park without advantage

When, where to get NLDS tickets

Tickets for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series are already on sale.

Currently, the Braves are only offering standing room tickets for $45 for NLDS Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, as well as all four potential NLCS home games for $125.

On Wednesday morning, the cheapest price for two consecutive seats was $78 on StubHub.

When, where you can get Atlanta Braves NL East championship gear

The Atlanta Braves are selling officially licensed NL East championship shirts in men's and women's fits for $39.99 online. You can find that and other gear on MLBshop.com.

The Atlanta Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There's also officially licensed division championship shirts and hats available at the fan shop at Academy Sports & Outdoors, which open at 9 a.m.