Atlanta Braves launching Digital Truist Park in the metaverse

The Atlanta Braves are breaking new ground as the first Major League Baseball team to enter the metaverse.

Tuesday, the Braves announced the creation of Digital Truist Park, a virtual replica of the team's ballpark.

The team released a sneak peek of the virtual site, which will feature the ballpark and The Battery. The goal is to give fans a non-physical experience of the venue right from home.

Inside the digital park, fans will be able to create their own avatars and have access to exclusive content, performances, and meet-and-greets with the team.

"It’s exciting to create a new way for our fans to connect with our team and their favorite ballpark," Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. "The digital version of Truist Park will offer limitless opportunities to create unique fan engagements in the metaverse and we are proud to be the first team to offer this immersive experience."

(Atlanta Braves)

Fans will also have the chance to play games, find hidden Easter eggs, and win prizes.

The Digital Truist Park will officially launch in April.

If you are interested in attending the virtual opening ceremony, you can head over to the Braves' website for more information.

