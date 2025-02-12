Atlanta Braves kick off spring training in Florida

The Brief Braves pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training at CoolToday Park, with key questions surrounding the starting rotation. Max Fried and Charlie Morton are gone, and Spencer Strider is injured, creating opportunities for younger pitchers like Ian Anderson. New addition Jurickson Profar hopes to make an impact in the lineup, as the Braves aim to break their postseason slump since winning the 2021 World Series.



The Atlanta Braves are officially turning the page to a new season as they kick off Spring Training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

Pitchers and catchers are set to take the field Wednesday morning, marking the first look at the 2025 roster. With notable departures and injuries, the team’s pitching staff is under the spotlight early in camp.

Rotation Questions Loom for Braves

Manager Brian Snitker will have key decisions to make as he pieces together the rotation. Max Fried is now with the Yankees, Charlie Morton has joined the Orioles, and Spencer Strider will start the season on the injured list as he recovers from elbow surgery.

That leaves an opportunity for younger pitchers like Ian Anderson, who is aiming to regain his World Series form. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is keeping his options open for further moves.

"We're not locked into one area," Anthopoulos said. "If there’s a good starter deal, we’ll do it—trade, free-agent signing, or a bullpen deal. We’re still having conversations about both."

New Faces in the Lineup

The big offseason addition to the lineup is Jurickson Profar, who joins the Braves with hopes of following in the footsteps of fellow Curacao natives Ozzie Albies, Andruw Jones, and Andrelton Simmons.

"Curacao is Braves country, too. Everywhere you go, everyone is a Braves fan," Profar said.

Playoff Success Remains the Goal

Despite seven straight postseason appearances, the Braves haven’t won a playoff series since their 2021 World Series title. Players acknowledge that expectations remain high.

"You want to be holding the trophy at the end of the year. That was our goal for the whole season, so this always stings," one player said.

While position players don’t officially report until next Tuesday, many are expected to arrive early to join their teammates as the team prepares for another championship push.