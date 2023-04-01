Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves jerseys honoring Hank Aaron go on sale Saturday

Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

New Atlanta Braves jerseys on sale

New Atlanta Braves jerseys honoring the late Hank Aaron go on sale Saturday.

ATLANTA - If you are a fan of the Atlanta Braves, new jerseys are going on sale Saturday at Truist Park.

The new jerseys are part of the Nike City Connect Collection and players will wear them during home games this season.

The jerseys feature "The A" emblazoned on the chest, a "715" graphic on the inside collar, an art deco-esque crown design on the sleeves, and Hank Aaron's motto and number -- Keep Swinging #44 -- above the jocktag.

The new jerseys were inspired by the 1974 jersey -- the year Aaron broke the home run record.

"The Atlanta Braves are proud to honor Hank Aaron with our City Connect uniforms," said Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. "We are thankful to Nike who collaborated with us on the designs as we recognized the impact that Hank continues to have on our organization while also celebrating the role of the Braves in our community."

The new jerseys go on sale at 11 a.m. at the official clubhouse store. A-list members can buy them an hour earlier.
 