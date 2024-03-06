Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves searching for the team's next Freeze

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Freeze beats a contestant in a race during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Have you ever thought you'd be one of the few out there who could "Beat the Freeze?" You could do one better and become the fan-favorite speedster.

Introduced back in 2017, the Freeze has delighted Atlanta Braves audiences at Truist Park games by giving a chosen fan the chance to dash to the finish line - giving them a head start before usually leaving them in the dust.

The Braves are searching for someone to don the spandex and take up The Freeze name at games, and have put up a job opening for a "Mascot Sprinter."

In the job posting, the team says they are looking for someone physically fit, can endure extreme high and low temperatures, able to work weekends and some holidays, and can interact with large crowds.

Previous mascot experience is not required, but candidates will need to have good verbal and non-verbal skills and work well in a team environment.

The team did not list a salary for the position.

Interested racers will also have to show off their stuff at an in-person audition set for March 13.

To learn more about the role or to apply, see the Braves' job posting. 