Atlanta Braves agree to 8-year, $168 million contract with first baseman Matt Olson

The Atlanta Braves didn't waste much time turning their new first baseman into a franchise player.

The Braves and Matt Olson, recently acquired by Atlanta from the Oakland Athletics, agreed to an eight-year contract worth $168 million that runs through the 2029 season, with a $20 million club option for 2030.

The 27-year-old Parkview High School graduate from Gwinnett County said Tuesday at the team's Spring Training complex in North Port, Florida, that he's excited to play for the team he grew up watching.

"I'm grateful that (General manager Alex Anthopoulos) and me were able to hash this out so quickly and both sides were on the same page from the start," Olson said.

The trade and subsequent signing signals a likely end to longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman's time with the Braves.

Atlanta sent right-handed pitchers Joey Estes and Ryan Cusick, catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Cristian Pache to the Athletics.

Olson is entering his seventh major league season. He hit a career-high 39 home runs for Oakland in a 2021 All-Star season. He also recorded new career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, RBI (111), runs (101), hits (153) and doubles (35) last season.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE