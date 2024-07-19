Atlanta Braves release 2025 schedule, hosting MLB All-Star Game

article

It's time for Braves fans to bust out those calendars.

The team just unveiled their schedule for the 2025 season.

The Braves are starting the season with a road trip. Starting on March 27, the Braves will kick things off with a four-game series at Petco Park in San Diego, then head to Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for three games from March 31 to April 2.

The team's first home opener will be on April 4, when they take on the Miami Marlins for three games at Truist Park.

Along with playing against their National League rivals, the Braves will also face off against every American League team in a three-game series. The only exception is the Boston Red Socks, who will play Atlanta at Fenway Park and Truist Park.

The Braves will end their season at home and spend 15 of their last 22 games in September at Truist Park. The final homestand will begin on Sept. 22 and feature three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The full schedule will be released at a later date.

Braves hosting 2025 MLB All-Star Game

In July, the Braves have a special treat for fans.

Atlanta will host the 2025 All-Star Game on July 25 and accompanying All-Star Week events.

This will be Atlanta's third time hosting the event in its 95-year history and the first at Truist Park.

Previous Midsummer Classics hosted in Atlanta were in 1972 at Atlanta Stadium and 2000 at Turner Field.