Atlanta braces for 'the pollening' as tree pollen counts soar

The Brief Atlanta’s tree pollen count reached 5,902 on Tuesday and exceeded 6,500 Monday. Doctors say the body attacks pollen when counts are high. They recommend keeping windows closed and using proper air filtration to find relief.



Spring has sprung, and Atlanta is sneezing.

The tree pollen count soared this week in the metro, with Monday's count of 6,563 ranking as the sixteenth highest on record, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

That means misery for many who suffer from seasonal allergies.

"The body recognizes [pollen] as a foreign body, and it immediately attacks that foreign body with everything it has," Dr. Cecil Bennett, Newnan Family Medicine, said.

What we know:

Tree pollen from pine, oak, mulberry, birch, sweetgum, and sycamore has been the primary source of the spike.

Tuesday's count hit nearly 6,000, following a Monday count that exceeded 6,563.

While pine pollen is the most visible, Oak and Birch are usually the actual cause of those itchy eyes and sneezing fits.

The season runs from late February to May, but peaks during late March and mid-April.

Why you should care:

Dr. Cecil Bennett with Newnan Family Medicine says certain groups should be particularly mindful of high counts. Those with asthma, COPD, or decreased lung functions, such as the elderly, are more subject to extreme reactions.

Virtually everyone is impacted.

"As much as you can do, when you're outside to protect yourself with a mask or wearing shades," Bennett said. "Inside, making sure that you're in a cool environment, the windows are closed."

What's next:

Peak tree pollen season is not expected until April, followed by grass pollen taking over.

From late April to June, grass is the main culprit, with June being the peak.

Grass pollen often overlaps with the tail end of tree season, creating a double exposure that can make May particularly miserable for allergy sufferers.

Doctor Bennett says individuals should speak with their primary care physician to come up with a treatment plan tailored to them.