Atlanta pollen season 2026: Everything you need to know to survive

Welcome to pollen season, the time of year when everything outside turns yellow and going outside could cost you more than just a few tissues.

While pollen is a 9-month problem, the bulk of it comes in spring for metro Atlanta, and it is more than just a little noticeable.

North Georgia pollen season

Timeline:

It’s a triple whammy for allergy sufferers, with three seasons to choose from. However, March and April can be completely unbearable.

The yellow menace

This is the season that coats everything in yellow dust. While pine pollen is the most visible, Oak and Birch are usually the actual cause of those itchy eyes and sneezing fits.

Juniper, Cedar, Hickory and Maple also join in the fun.

The season runs from late February to May, but peaks during late March and mid-April.

Grass gesundheit

From late April to June, grass is the main culprit, with June being the peak.

Grass pollen often overlaps with the tail end of tree season, creating a double exposure that can make May particularly miserable for allergy sufferers.

Weed woes

The Dog Days of summer and into fall prove to be the biggest time for weed allergy sufferers. The peak time is usually mid-September.

Ragweed is the primary offender, but Sage, Pigweed, and Nettle also contribute.

This season typically doesn't end until the first hard freeze, which usually happens in late November. That will kill off the remaining weeds.

What's the pollen count today?

The backstory:

Pollen is measured in metro Atlanta using a highly technical and manual process managed primarily by Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.

They use a Burkard Volumetric Spore Trap, a device located on a rooftop, which uses a vacuum pump to suck in air at a constant rate, mimicking the way a human breathes.

The trap is a rotating drum covered in a special adhesive tape. As the air is pulled in, pollen particles stick to the tape.

The measurement is based on a 24-hour collection period. Every morning, a technician retrieves the tape from the drum. The tape is then taken to a laboratory to be processed.

Unlike temperature or rainfall, which are measured by digital sensors, pollen counts in Atlanta require a human expert. A certified technician stains the tape with dye, so the pollen grains stand out. They then place it under a high-powered microscope.

The technician must manually identify each grain. They look for the distinct shapes of Oak, Pine, Birch, Ragweed, etc.

How to read the pollen count

By the numbers:

They count the grains in a specific area of the slide and use a mathematical formula to extrapolate that number into a "count," which represents the number of pollen grains per cubic meter of air.

Low: 0–14

Moderate: 15–89

High: 90–1,499

Extremely High: 1,500+

How weather impacts pollen counts

Why you should care:

The FOX 5 Storm Team frequently explains that weather plays a massive role in these measurements.

On dry and windy days, there tends to be a higher count because the wind keeps the pollen suspended in the air.

Rainy days help to scrub the pollen out of the air, dropping it to the ground like a bad habit. It results in a lower count the following morning.

Warmer weather, and early warm weather, helps to jump start the tree pollen season. We saw that in February 2023 and 2025. That led to a record-breaking "Extremely High" count before spring officially began.

The pollen bomb and the danger zone

Big picture view:

Research indicates that Atlanta's pollen seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer. For example, the 2023 and 2025 seasons both saw significant spikes in February, which was historically rare.

The top five biggest pollen counts have all happened since 2020, with the largest being a staggering 14,801 count, nearly double the previous year's peak, on March 29, 2025. It was a perfect storm of multiple species of trees being in bloom at the same time and an unseasonably warm February.

Eight out of the 10 peak dates happened between March 19 and April 2.

Here are the top 10 biggest pollen count days:

March 29, 2025 – 14,801 March 30, 2025 – 11,159 March 20, 2012 – 9,369 March 29, 2020 – 8,918 April 2, 2024 – 8,740 March 19, 2012 – 8,165 April 11, 2013 – 8,024 April 12, 2013 – 7,809 April 2, 2025 – 7,067 March 29, 2021 – 6,974

Pollen-proofing

What you can do:

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer several tips to help battle the pollen from ruining your day.

Keep windows and doors closed in both your home and your car. Avoid using window fans, as they "vacuum" pollen into your living space.

Use high-efficiency (HEPA) filters in your HVAC system. If you have a forced-air system, the CDC suggests using the "On" or "Recirculate" setting rather than "Auto" during peak season to keep air filtered constantly.

After spending time outside, shower and wash your hair before going to bed. This prevents you from transferring pollen to your pillow and breathing it in all night. Change and wash your clothes immediately after coming indoors.

Treating seasonal allergies

Local perspective:

As with anything health related, you will want to consult your doctor first, but the CDC are some good tips to get that conversation started.

In terms of treatment, many over-the-counter products can work. Nasal spray such as Flonase or Nasacort is often the first and most reliable. Doctors say these can take several days to a week to reach full effectiveness, so start using them before the yellow dust hits.

Antihistamines such as Zyrtec, Claritin, and Allegra will help with itching, sneezing, and watery eyes. The non-drowsy formulas are best to stay active.

Saline flushes and neti pots can help, but make sure that if you make your own at home using packets that you use distilled, sterile, or previously boiled water as you could accidentally cause more damage.

Where to get the pollen count

What you can do:

