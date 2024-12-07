Atlanta Bites: Holiday events, specials and meals and more | December 2024

article

From festive feasts with renowned chefs to cookie decorating, hot chocolate competitions, and holiday brunches with Santa, there's something for everyone this December. Explore unique dining experiences, seasonal menu offerings, and ways to give back to the community. Don't miss details on closures of long-time local favorites and exciting new openings. Here's the latest in restaurant news from around metro Atlanta.

EVENTS

Talat Market Feast

Sunday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Enjoy a family-style feast by 2024 James Beard finalist Chef Jarrett Wrisley of Shan. The menu features Northern Thai and Southwest Chinese-inspired dishes such as smoked tofu, bison mapo tofu, cumin lamb noodles, and pandan tres leches. Reserve here.

Inside the Kitchen

Monday, Dec. 9, 6-7 p.m.

Interactive session with one of Chattahoochee Food Works’ favorite chefs from La Tropical. Buy tickets

Books and Bubbles at Lucian Books and Wine

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1–4 p.m.

Shop for books while enjoying complimentary bubbles and gift wrapping at this cozy Buckhead spot. Details here.

HOLIDAYS

Holiday High Tea at Thompson Atlanta Buckhead

Saturday, Dec. 14, Noon

Led by a tea expert, this high tea includes premium loose-leaf teas and traditional brewing techniques. More details here.

Waldorf Astoria Teas

Weekends starting Saturday, Dec. 7

Winter Wonderland Tea : Festive bites such as eggnog crème brûlée and cranberry scones.

Children’s Afternoon Tea with Santa: Kid-friendly tea, cookie decorating, and Santa photos. : Kid-friendly tea, cookie decorating, and Santa photos. Reserve here.

Sips with Santa at The Candler Hotel

Thursdays, Dec. 12 & 19, 6 p.m.

Sip on festive cocktails like the Christmas Cosmopolitan and Wish List in a holiday-themed pop-up. Reserve here.

One Night in Colombia at Buena Vida Tapas Bar

Thursday, Dec. 12

An $85 four-course Colombian menu paired with festive cocktails. Enjoy personal stories from the chef and owner about each dish. Details here.

A Taste of Black Gwinnett - Holiday Edition

Wednesday, Dec. 13, Norcross Cultural Arts Center

Sample $5 appetizers and drinks from local vendors, and meet Black Santa for photos (packages start at $30). Tickets here.

Holiday Cookie Decorating Party at NaanStop

Sunday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.

Decorate complimentary chai-spiced sugar cookies with frosting, sprinkles, and sparkles. Learn more.

Holiday Cocktail Class at Lingering Shade

Sunday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m.

Learn how to make three festive cocktails and enjoy a three-course appetizer pairing. Details here.

Hot Chocolate Competition at Ponce City Market

Saturday, Dec. 14, Noon

Taste hot chocolate from Central Food Hall vendors and vote for your favorite. Proceeds benefit charity. More info.

Holiday Brunch with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Enjoy brunch, cookie decorating, and Santa photos at Northside Drive restaurant near Bobby Jones Golf Course. Reserve here.

HOLIDAY SPECIAL MENU ITEMS

Carrabba's Italian Grill : Cannoli Cream Cake ($64) and Strawberry Cheesecake ($51). : Cannoli Cream Cake ($64) and Strawberry Cheesecake ($51). Order here.

Duck Donuts : Thin Mints®-themed donuts and a $25 gift card promo. : Thin Mints®-themed donuts and a $25 gift card promo. Details here.

Goldbergs Fine Foods : Gingerbread bagels, cranberry cream cheese, and Hanukkah catering. : Gingerbread bagels, cranberry cream cheese, and Hanukkah catering. Details here.

La Madeleine : Holiday pastries including sugar cookies, Linzer cookies, and creme brulee, and 2025 refillable tumbler promo. : Holiday pastries including sugar cookies, Linzer cookies, and creme brulee, and 2025 refillable tumbler promo. Learn more.

Snooze Eatery : Hot Cocoa Pancakes, mocktails, and seasonal cocktails. : Hot Cocoa Pancakes, mocktails, and seasonal cocktails. See menu.

KFC: Festive Feast Deals and holiday merch. : Festive Feast Deals and holiday merch. Shop here.

CHRISTMAS EVE/DAY MEALS

Kona Grill Alpharetta

Traditional turkey, baked ham, sushi tacos, and holiday cocktails. Reserve here.

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails

Prix-fixe menu featuring classic holiday dishes ($75 adult, $32.50 child). Take-home options: prime rib with tangy pink peppercorn horseradish sauce, spiral ham with bourbon orange glaze, and applewood smoked turkey. Details here.

Aria

A la carte menu and seasonal tasting specials. Reserve here.

Chido & Padre’s

Holiday tamales ($9) and Champurrado ($6) for Christmas Eve. Details here.

Gypsy Kitchen

Duck confit with Tunisian-spiced carrots and delicata squash and grilled lamb chops with a festive twist. Reserve here.

Nan Thai Fine Dining

Limited holiday menu featuring fan-favorite dishes for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Details here.

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill

Crab deviled eggs, clam chowder, smoked salmon Benedict, hearty seafood pasta and red velvet cake among holiday specials. Reserve here.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar

Beef Wellington and crab-stuffed jumbo shrimp appetizers. House-made donuts for dessert. Reserve here.

Ocean & Acre's

Braised short rib pot roast with Yukon Gold potato puree or pan-seared halibut with butternut squash risotto. Lunch and dinner menus. More info.

Ray’s Restaurants

Full menus available at all locations for Christmas Eve dining. More info.

NEW MENU ITEMS

Wayback Burgers

Spicy Melt, Garlic Romano Fries, and Mint Chocolate Shake. Details here.

NEW RESTAURANTS

Roswell Junction

This 12,000-square-foot food hall features 7 stalls, 2 indoor bars, and live entertainment. Learn more.

Le’Zia & Hey Linda’s

Southern-inspired dining with a whiskey, wine and cigar bar at Avenue West Cobb. Hey Linda's offers Mexican cuisine and cocktails. Details here.

GIVE BACK

Chichería & Buena Vida Tapas

5% of sales from Dec. 2–8 go to Presents for a Purpose. Toy donations ($20+) earn free appetizers. Details here.

Goldbergs Fine Foods

Donate a toy and receive a free bagel all locations except airport. Learn more.

Snooze After Dark

Holiday dinner benefiting Giving Kitchen. Enjoy breakfast for dinner. Cookie decorating. Details here.

CLOSINGS