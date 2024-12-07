Atlanta Bites: Holiday events, specials and meals and more | December 2024
ATLANTA - From festive feasts with renowned chefs to cookie decorating, hot chocolate competitions, and holiday brunches with Santa, there's something for everyone this December. Explore unique dining experiences, seasonal menu offerings, and ways to give back to the community. Don't miss details on closures of long-time local favorites and exciting new openings. Here's the latest in restaurant news from around metro Atlanta.
EVENTS
Talat Market Feast
Sunday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Enjoy a family-style feast by 2024 James Beard finalist Chef Jarrett Wrisley of Shan. The menu features Northern Thai and Southwest Chinese-inspired dishes such as smoked tofu, bison mapo tofu, cumin lamb noodles, and pandan tres leches. Reserve here.
Inside the Kitchen
Monday, Dec. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Interactive session with one of Chattahoochee Food Works’ favorite chefs from La Tropical. Buy tickets
Books and Bubbles at Lucian Books and Wine
Sunday, Dec. 15, 1–4 p.m.
Shop for books while enjoying complimentary bubbles and gift wrapping at this cozy Buckhead spot. Details here.
HOLIDAYS
Holiday High Tea at Thompson Atlanta Buckhead
Saturday, Dec. 14, Noon
Led by a tea expert, this high tea includes premium loose-leaf teas and traditional brewing techniques. More details here.
Waldorf Astoria Teas
Weekends starting Saturday, Dec. 7
- Winter Wonderland Tea: Festive bites such as eggnog crème brûlée and cranberry scones.
- Children’s Afternoon Tea with Santa: Kid-friendly tea, cookie decorating, and Santa photos. Reserve here.
Sips with Santa at The Candler Hotel
Thursdays, Dec. 12 & 19, 6 p.m.
Sip on festive cocktails like the Christmas Cosmopolitan and Wish List in a holiday-themed pop-up. Reserve here.
One Night in Colombia at Buena Vida Tapas Bar
Thursday, Dec. 12
An $85 four-course Colombian menu paired with festive cocktails. Enjoy personal stories from the chef and owner about each dish. Details here.
A Taste of Black Gwinnett - Holiday Edition
Wednesday, Dec. 13, Norcross Cultural Arts Center
Sample $5 appetizers and drinks from local vendors, and meet Black Santa for photos (packages start at $30). Tickets here.
Holiday Cookie Decorating Party at NaanStop
Sunday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.
Decorate complimentary chai-spiced sugar cookies with frosting, sprinkles, and sparkles. Learn more.
Holiday Cocktail Class at Lingering Shade
Sunday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m.
Learn how to make three festive cocktails and enjoy a three-course appetizer pairing. Details here.
Hot Chocolate Competition at Ponce City Market
Saturday, Dec. 14, Noon
Taste hot chocolate from Central Food Hall vendors and vote for your favorite. Proceeds benefit charity. More info.
Holiday Brunch with Santa
Sunday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Enjoy brunch, cookie decorating, and Santa photos at Northside Drive restaurant near Bobby Jones Golf Course. Reserve here.
HOLIDAY SPECIAL MENU ITEMS
- Carrabba's Italian Grill: Cannoli Cream Cake ($64) and Strawberry Cheesecake ($51). Order here.
- Duck Donuts: Thin Mints®-themed donuts and a $25 gift card promo. Details here.
- Goldbergs Fine Foods: Gingerbread bagels, cranberry cream cheese, and Hanukkah catering. Details here.
- La Madeleine: Holiday pastries including sugar cookies, Linzer cookies, and creme brulee, and 2025 refillable tumbler promo. Learn more.
- Snooze Eatery: Hot Cocoa Pancakes, mocktails, and seasonal cocktails. See menu.
- KFC: Festive Feast Deals and holiday merch. Shop here.
CHRISTMAS EVE/DAY MEALS
Kona Grill Alpharetta
Traditional turkey, baked ham, sushi tacos, and holiday cocktails. Reserve here.
Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails
Prix-fixe menu featuring classic holiday dishes ($75 adult, $32.50 child). Take-home options: prime rib with tangy pink peppercorn horseradish sauce, spiral ham with bourbon orange glaze, and applewood smoked turkey. Details here.
Aria
A la carte menu and seasonal tasting specials. Reserve here.
Chido & Padre’s
Holiday tamales ($9) and Champurrado ($6) for Christmas Eve. Details here.
Gypsy Kitchen
Duck confit with Tunisian-spiced carrots and delicata squash and grilled lamb chops with a festive twist. Reserve here.
Nan Thai Fine Dining
Limited holiday menu featuring fan-favorite dishes for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Details here.
The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill
Crab deviled eggs, clam chowder, smoked salmon Benedict, hearty seafood pasta and red velvet cake among holiday specials. Reserve here.
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar
Beef Wellington and crab-stuffed jumbo shrimp appetizers. House-made donuts for dessert. Reserve here.
Ocean & Acre's
Braised short rib pot roast with Yukon Gold potato puree or pan-seared halibut with butternut squash risotto. Lunch and dinner menus. More info.
Ray’s Restaurants
Full menus available at all locations for Christmas Eve dining. More info.
NEW MENU ITEMS
Wayback Burgers
Spicy Melt, Garlic Romano Fries, and Mint Chocolate Shake. Details here.
NEW RESTAURANTS
Roswell Junction
This 12,000-square-foot food hall features 7 stalls, 2 indoor bars, and live entertainment. Learn more.
Le’Zia & Hey Linda’s
Southern-inspired dining with a whiskey, wine and cigar bar at Avenue West Cobb. Hey Linda's offers Mexican cuisine and cocktails. Details here.
GIVE BACK
Chichería & Buena Vida Tapas
5% of sales from Dec. 2–8 go to Presents for a Purpose. Toy donations ($20+) earn free appetizers. Details here.
Goldbergs Fine Foods
Donate a toy and receive a free bagel all locations except airport. Learn more.
Snooze After Dark
Holiday dinner benefiting Giving Kitchen. Enjoy breakfast for dinner. Cookie decorating. Details here.
CLOSINGS
- West Egg Cafe: Closing Dec. 29 after 20 years.
- The Ivy: Hosting a final New Year’s Eve party before closing. Details here.