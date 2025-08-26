Atlanta Beltline buys more land near former lounge, releases plans

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline

The Brief The Atlanta BeltLine purchased land at Peachtree Road and Bennett Street for its Northwest Trail. The site was once home to Elleven45 Lounge, which closed after a deadly Mother’s Day shooting. Plans include trail construction along with future affordable housing and commercial space.



The Atlanta Beltline has purchased additional land to extend its Northwest Trail, with the newest acquisition located at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street.

Atlanta Beltline previously acquired the site of the lounge. It has now purchased additional property surrounding that site.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta Beltline aquires defunct Elleven45 to expand network

The backstory:

The site was previously home to Elleven45 Lounge, which closed last year following a deadly Mother’s Day shooting and was declared a public nuisance. Atlanta Beltline previously acquired the site of the lounge. It has now purchased additional property surrounding that site.

What they're saying:

Beltline officials said the property will be redeveloped as part of the long-planned Northwest Trail, connecting key neighborhoods along the corridor.

Plans also call for affordable housing and commercial development to be added to the area in the future.