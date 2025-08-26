Atlanta Beltline buys more land near former lounge, releases plans
Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Beltline has purchased additional land to extend its Northwest Trail, with the newest acquisition located at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street.
Atlanta Beltline previously acquired the site of the lounge. It has now purchased additional property surrounding that site.
PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta Beltline aquires defunct Elleven45 to expand network
The backstory:
The site was previously home to Elleven45 Lounge, which closed last year following a deadly Mother’s Day shooting and was declared a public nuisance. Atlanta Beltline previously acquired the site of the lounge. It has now purchased additional property surrounding that site.
RELATED STORIES
- Elleven45 Lounge ruled a public nuisance nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
- Elleven45 Lounge shooting: Bond denied for suspected shooter
- Elleven45 lounge deadly shooting: Owners agree to 60-day closure of club
- Elleven45 shooting: Family, friends honor 21-year-old killed at Buckhead nightclub
What they're saying:
Beltline officials said the property will be redeveloped as part of the long-planned Northwest Trail, connecting key neighborhoods along the corridor.
Plans also call for affordable housing and commercial development to be added to the area in the future.