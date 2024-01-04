Atlanta-based UPS to end remote workweeks at global offices

article

United Parcel Service says its workers will soon be returning to the office. The global shipping company announced most non-operations workers will be required to return to the office as of Monday, March 4.

The company updated its remote working policy on Thursday. While some positions are exempt, in-person five-day workdays will soon be required. The new policy will not impact business travel, sick days, caregiving needs, or home repairs. Managers will still be allowed to offer occasional remote work in those instances.

The policy reads in part:

"By adopting this approach, we recognize the ongoing commitment of our operators and other UPSers who have and continue to work in-person in our facilities five days and sometimes more per week as they deliver on our purpose by providing industry-leading service to our customers. We also know that we are a network company not just of logistics capabilities but of personal relationships too. The UPS culture and our success has long been based on our in-person connections with our customers and the partnership forged from personal relationships cultivated day in and day out at work."

The policy extends not only to its Atlanta headquarters, but all offices.

UPS executives say the news will likely come with mixed emotions, but are hoping its employees can adjust.