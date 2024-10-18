Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A announces expansion to Asia

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain, is expanding its footprint into Asia, with Singapore set to host the company’s first restaurant in the region. The $75 million investment will be rolled out over the next decade, starting with the opening of the initial restaurant in 2025, according to the company.

To introduce the brand to the Singaporean market, Chick-fil-A hosted a pop-up event in June. The event attracted more than 1,000 people, many of whom tried a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich for the first time.

In addition to promoting the brand, the event raised more than $22,000 for the National Council of Social Service, supporting charitable initiatives in the region.