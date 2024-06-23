1 dead, 1 injured in Atlanta shooting in Glenrose Heights neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood.

On Sunday, police were called to the scene of a person shot near 56 Baker Drive SW.

When they arrived at 3:33 p.m., they found two victims: a man and a woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

The Homicide Unit is continuing this investigation. Neither the victims nor any suspect have been identified yet.