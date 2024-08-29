Atlanta-area child dentist pleads guilty to child porn charges

Paul Kim, a pediatric dentist, pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of images and videos of minors, including some 12 years old and younger, engaging in sexually-explicit activity.

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: An FBI investigation of Kim, 31, resulted from a broader investigation into a commercial sexual exploitation ring which advertised and sold child pornography on several online platforms. FBI Special agents identified Kim as one of the suspected purchasers of the material.

In December 2023, the agents executed a search warrant for Kim and his residence in Sandy Springs, Georgia, seizing approximately 30 electronic devices. The agents located about 1,948 images and 798 videos of child pornography on these devices. Several videos in Kim’s possession depicted prepubescent females engaged in sexual acts with adult males or objects.

Kim pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Aug. 23, 2024. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash, Jr.

