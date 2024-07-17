2 Atlanta restaurants named on Ebony's favorite Black-owned restaurants in the US list

Two Atlanta restaurants have landed on Ebony Magazine's list of its favorite Black-owned restaurants in the country.

Atlanta's APT 4B and Toast on Lenox were among the 45 restaurants from 24 states on the list.

"Our list highlights several establishments ranging from mom-and-pop shops to James Beard award-winning chefs and restaurants with cuisine selections that go from 100% plant-based to stick-to-your-ribs barbecue," the magazine said in its introduction of the restaurants.

Both Atlanta restaurants were designated "non-expensive" by Ebony Magazine.

APT 4B serves up inventive twists on Afro-Carribean standards on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

As the name suggests, Toast on Lenox is located on Lenox Road and dishes out American Southern brunch favorites.

You can see the entire list here.