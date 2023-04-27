Atlanta animal shelters urgently searching for adopters: 'They need your help'

article

Animal shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties are desperate searching for dog foster families or adopters as they struggle to deal with immense overcrowding.

Officials with Lifeline Animal Project say that there are currently 433 dogs at its Fulton County and Midtown Animal Shelters and another 560 at its DeKalb County Animal Shelter.

The DeKalb shelter was built to house around 450 dogs at full capacity, but officials say it has been at or near critical capacity for more than a year.

The shelters say they have no humane housing left and dozens more are arriving daily.

"We are devastated to be facing this grim reality yet again, but we don’t even have space for the almost 20 new dogs that arrive each day," Fulton County Animal Services said on its Facebook.

Officials say if they don't find homes for 150 dogs to clear the Midtown overflow shelter and another 150 at DeKalb County Animal Services, they will have to euthanize some of the animals due to lack of space.

"When shelters are overcrowded, the animals become extremely stressed and sick. They need your help," Fulton County Animal Services said.

To take a look at the pups needing a place to stay, check out their website.

The shelters are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. No appointments are necessary at this time.