DeKalb Animal Shelter desperately searching for homes for dogs before end of January

The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is desperately searching for homes for more than a hundred dogs as they deal with a shelter that's already at "critical capacity."

LifeLine Animal Project, the organization that manages the shelter, says they urgently need adopters and fosters for at least 150 dogs by the end of January. If more of the dogs don't leave the facility, officials say they will have to euthanize some of the animals to make space for those in need.

The shelter was built to house around 450 dogs at full capacity, but officials say there are nearly 600 dogs currently at the shelter, leaving it operating at critical capacity for more than a year.

"The current economic situation, the nationwide drop in shelter adoptions and now, the emergence of canine flu in our community – all have negatively affected dogs, both inside and outside our shelters," says Rebecca Guinn, CEO of LifeLine Animal Project. "In the past, we’ve had the capacity to create lifesaving options for dogs in our care who require more specialized placement. Now, we are completely out of options for many dogs and will have to make very painful decisions if we can’t get help from our community to quickly reduce the overall number of dogs living in our DeKalb shelter."

To try to incentivize donations, all four LifeLine shelters are reducing the price of adoption to $23. That includes all vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and microchipping - services valued at $250.

Further complicating the matter, a recent outbreak of canine flu affected all three LifeLine shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties. A temporary shelter, LifeLine Midtown, has been opened to divert some dog intake from LifeLine’s primary shelters during the outbreak.

To view animals available for adoption at the shelters, visit LifeLine Animal Project's website..