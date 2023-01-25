Adoptable puppies found abandoned in Decatur dog park, one dead

article

Eight puppies are looking for their forever homes in Decatur after police officers found them abandoned in a dog park.

Officials said they actually discovered nine dogs in Glenlake Dog Park, but one of the furry friends did not make it overnight with the others.

The eight surviving pups were brought to DeKalb County Animal Services in Chamblee where two were found to be in critical condition. The staff there said they believe the duo will make a full recovery.

FOX 5 recently reported on Lifeline Animal Project and the shelter they manage. Both entities are in a mad rush to find at least 150 of the nearly 600 dogs currently living in the shelter a home by the end of January.

All eight pups are among those available for adoption.

City of Decatur Police Department said they found a nine puppies abandoned at Glenlake Dog Park, only eight of them survived, and two are in critical condition.

Decatur Police said they are criminally investigating the abandonment of the puppies.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. Lifeline can be reached for adoption or other inquiries at 404-294-2996.