Atlanta airport MARTA station temporarily closing for renovations

Travelers heading to the Atlanta airport using MARTA will need to give themselves extra time starting in April.

Leaders for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and MARTA say the MARTA Airport Station will be temporarily closed for renovations from April 8 through May 19.

The renovation of the station's concourse and platform levels is part of the transit authority's Station Rehabilitation Program, which is looking to improve safety and aesthetics for travelers.

During the renovation period, a shuttle service will be provided between MARTA's College Park Station and the airport. The shuttle service will operate from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

"As we continue to serve as a vital hub for global travel, the upcoming renovations at MARTA’s Airport Station reflect our joint commitment to enhancing the travel experience," ATL

Airport General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari said in a statement. "We fully support this upgrade, encouraging our Airport community to plan accordingly by allowing extra time for travel. The availability of shuttle service ensures uninterrupted access, and we are grateful for everyone’s cooperation and patience during this transformative time."

Leaders say travelers using MARTA should give themselves an extra 30 minutes for travel.

Atlanta airport parking lot closed for renovations

Last year, the airport shut down its South Economy Parking Lot - eliminating more than 3,000 parking spots - to make way for a new parking deck.

The first parking deck will open in late 2026 at a cost of $514 million. The airport says it will have nearly 7,000 spaces and feature smart technology.

Once the first deck is completed, they will demolish and replace the current South Deck before doing the same to the North Deck.

After the upgrades are completed, airport officials believe they will have enough parking for at least 30 to 50 years.