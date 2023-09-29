Strange and unusual items found at TSA checkpoint at Atlanta's airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the world, but that also means the security lines can be long too.

Friday, the Transportation Security Administration, which is charge of the security checkpoints, talked about what the millions of travelers can do to keep those lines down.

Airport officials say passengers have tried to get on planes with all kinds of things that raised a lot of eyebrows.

TSA says travelers can keep security lines down by putting prohibited items in our checked bags, not our carry on.

"We call it the 3-1-1 rule. You are allowed to have 3.4 ounces of liquid in one-quarter size bag," said TSA spokesperson Mark Howell.

TSA officials say passengers are trying to get on plane with very usual item like a grenade, a weed whacker and tools. That’s not to mention the items found around Halloween and another major event.

"To your more crazy ones, like machetes, with Halloween around the corner, we got many weapons during Dragon Con, things like swords and knives," said Mr. Howell.

One of the more popular illegal items is guns.

"In the case of a firearm, that will be handled by the law enforcement officers. The passenger and the weapon come out of the checkpoints," Mr. Howell explained.

TSA officials say check the website or its app for a breakdown of what is not allowed before heading to the airport.