Airport traffic, MARTA trains service returns to normal after person on tracks

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A FOX 5 viewer shared this photo of the disruption at Atlanta's airport on July 14, 2022. (FOX 5 viewer)

ATLANTA – Officials said transportation options to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, including MARTA rail service, were impacted for a couple of hours on Wednesday due to a person on the tracks threatening to jump.

The situation started around 2:30 p.m. and cleared shortly after 4 p.m.

MARTA officials said rail service was suspended between the Airport and College Park stations during the incident. The power was also cut to the line as a result, officials said. Passengers were being bused to and from the airport.

Airport officials said there were no disruptions to flights or other airport operations. They did confirm inbound roadways into the North Terminal had been cleared and rerouted.

Several travelers have reported issues with ride-sharing services and that the area was closed. Airport officials have not confirmed if that was the case.

Witnesses report a heavy police and fire response.

The situation ahs since been resolved, but details have not yet been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.