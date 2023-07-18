Atlanta air quality: When will things return to normal?

A Code Orange Alert was issued Tuesday for parts of Georgia, but what does that really mean? People flocked to social media and their choice search engines to learn more about the different colored codes and how the air quality in Atlanta would affect us. Here's a cohesive breakdown:

What is the U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI)?

What's the U.S. Air Quality Index, and why do we keep talking about it on the news? The AQI is what we use in the United States to report on air quality. Air quality refers to how clean the air we're breathing in is. Depending on where the quality ranks on the index on any given day, you may need to take special precautions to protect yourself.

The Index runs on a scale from 0 to 500. Zero indicates clean air with little to no risks related to pollution. Anything over 300 is absolutely hazardous.

CANADIAN WILDFIRES PROMPT AIR QUALITY ALERT IN ATLANTA

What do the colors on the U.S. Air Quality Index mean?

The U.S. Air Quality Index is broken up into six different colors, or levels: Green, Yellow, Orange, Red, Purple and Maroon.

Each color not only tells us where the air quality numerically lands on that scale from 0 to 500, but it also explains what portion of the population can expect to be affected negatively.

First, we have Green. A Code Green is considered "good" and is valued at anywhere from 0 to 50. When we're in the "green," pollution poses little to no risk to the population.

Next, is Yellow. A Code Yellow calls for a "moderate" level of concern, and is valued anywhere between 51 and 100. At this level, the air quality is considered acceptable, but there may be risks for some people, specifically those who have "unusual" sensitivities to air pollution.

Then, we have Orange. Orange means the air is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups." It's valued anywhere from 101 to 150. During a Code Orange, the public may not be affected by the amount of pollution, but members of sensitive groups may experience issues with their health.

Then comes Red. A Code Red is considered "unhealthy" for the public. It's valued at 151 to 200 on the Index. More people may start to experience health concerns, while members of sensitive groups may experience more serious issues.

There's also Purple. Code Purple is "very unhealthy," at 201 to 300 on the Index. Everyone is at an increased risk of facing health concerns at this level.

The last category is Maroon. At this point, the air quality is considered "hazardous," at 301 and higher. A Code Maroon is an emergency for everyone.

Who is at risk when the air quality is bad?

Some people make the mistake of thinking only those with pre-existing health conditions like asthma or heart disease are at risk when the air quality drops. Everyone at some point can be considered part of a "vulnerable" group. For example:

Children and teenagers

Older adults

People who live near major highways or factories

People who work near major highways or factories

People who work outdoors

People who exercise outdoors

How does the air quality get so bad?

A number of things can affect our air quality. For example, Georgia is currently experiencing the aftermath, or spillover, of the Canadian Wildfires that have been burning for months. That smoke has been traveling and making its way further down south. While we're currently seeing smog across metro Atlanta, places like New York City saw hazy, orange skies in early June.

Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air qua (Ezio Cairoli / FOX Weather) Expand

We may also see changes in quality as a result of exhaust from our vehicles, dust on the road, increased or decreased pollen counts, gas-fueled yard equipment, and even chemicals you use around the house.

Ozone, a colorless gas that forms in sunlight, also plays a role. You've heard of the ozone layer in the sky, but it can also reach ground level.

"Ground-level ozone forms when two types of pollutants, volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, react in sunlight. These pollutants come from sources such as vehicles, industries, power plants, and products such as solvents and paints," according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

How can I be safe when the air quality is unhealthy?

Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer sat down with Kaitlyn Pratt to discuss a few great ways to protect yourself from outside conditions:

Opt in for an N95 mask

Don't sleep with your pet

Invest in an HVAC/Air Purifier system

Use an inhaler before you go out

The American Lung Association provided the following additional tips:

Avoid exercising outdoors and in high-traffic areas

Limit the amount of electricity you're using at home

Carpool

Do not burn wood or trash

Do not smoke indoors

The EPA weighed in as well:

Get your activities out of the way earlier in the day

Don't let your engine idle

When putting gas in your car, stop when the pump stops to avoid spilling fuel

How long will this air quality last?

Experts say we won't see immediate relief from the smoke crossing the Canadian-U.S. border. Large fires in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan are likely to keep churning out smoke throughout the summer and possibly into early fall, according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer.

"The worst is over with this round," Ofseyer said. "Unfortunately there’s still a ton of wildfire smoke north of the border. Anytime we get a North wind, we’re going to be dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke."

The FOX 5 Storm Team will keep you updated as it pertains to our area. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.