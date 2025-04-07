Atlana rapper Young Scooter: Public visitation, funeral to be held Monday

article

Family and friends of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, 39, are expected to gather today to honor his life during a private funeral service at St. Philip AME Church on Candler Road.

What we know:

A public viewing is scheduled to take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur, allowing fans and community members the opportunity to pay their respects. A gathering was also held for the rapper at a local park in the Kirkwood neighborhood last Wednesday.

Young Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Bailey, died March 28 on his birthday after suffering a severe leg injury while reportedly running from police. Authorities say officers were responding to a hoax 911 call at the time of the incident.

The woman accused of placing the false emergency call, 31-year-old Demetria Spence, has since been arrested. She was granted a $7,500 bond and ordered to stay away from where the incident happened and away from witnesses and to not possess any weapons.

What's next:

Bailey will be laid to rest in his hometown of Walterboro, South Carolina.