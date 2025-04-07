Expand / Collapse search
Atlana rapper Young Scooter: Public visitation, funeral to be held Monday

Published  April 7, 2025 6:46am EDT
Rapper Young Scooter performs during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The Brief

    • Public viewing for Young Scooter today, noon to 4 p.m. in Decatur; private funeral follows.
    • Rapper died from leg injury while fleeing police after hoax 911 call.
    • Suspect Demetria Spence arrested; burial in Walterboro, S.C.

ATLANTA - Family and friends of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, 39, are expected to gather today to honor his life during a private funeral service at St. Philip AME Church on Candler Road.

What we know:

A public viewing is scheduled to take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur, allowing fans and community members the opportunity to pay their respects. A gathering was also held for the rapper at a local park in the Kirkwood neighborhood last Wednesday. 

Young Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Bailey, died March 28 on his birthday after suffering a severe leg injury while reportedly running from police. Authorities say officers were responding to a hoax 911 call at the time of the incident.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The woman accused of placing the false emergency call, 31-year-old Demetria Spence, has since been arrested. She was granted a $7,500 bond and ordered to stay away from where the incident happened and away from witnesses and to not possess any weapons. 

What's next:

Bailey will be laid to rest in his hometown of Walterboro, South Carolina.

The Source

  • Information for the above was provided by representatives for Bailey's family and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

