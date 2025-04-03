Athlete's Foot celebrating 404 Day with special sneakers

With "404 Day" just around the corner, Atlanta sneakerheads are getting a stylish way to celebrate.

The Athlete’s Foot hosted a launch party Wednesday to unveil a new, limited-edition sneaker designed specifically for the city. The custom Adidas kicks feature an array of Atlanta-inspired details, including a bold "404" logo and an Adidas emblem shaped like a peach—a nod to the city’s iconic fruit and area code.

RELATED: Things to do this weekend: 404 Day, festivals, music, theater & more | April 4-6, 2025

Shoppers at the Monroe Drive store were able to purchase the shoes on-site during the event. Store staff said they started the day with more than 100 pairs, but by early afternoon, only about 60 remained—and that was before the larger crowd began arriving.

"A lot of the things we do are in Atlanta," one organizer said. "Come out and have a good time with us."

The launch is part of a growing number of events and promotions around 404 Day, an annual celebration of Atlanta’s culture, community, and creativity.