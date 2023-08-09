Athletes 'chill out' inside Marietta’s massive ice complex

With a name like The Compete Center, you’d expect some top-notch athletes to be training inside Marietta’s 130,000-square-foot ice sports complex. And after spending a morning there on Good Day Atlanta, we can absolutely confirm that notion.

The Compete Center Ice Rink Sports Complex in Marietta is home to several sports facilities, including the Atlanta Ice House — which is where we met up with arena general manager Raymond Kalra and spent a few hours "chilling out" on the ice. Kalra calls Atlanta Ice Hosue an "all-inclusive" ice arena, meaning the facility offers ice skating and hockey programs from beginner-level to pro. Speaking of pro (or, in this case, future pro), the facility is the home of the Atlanta Madhatters, which is part of the United States Premier Hockey League. According to Kalra, the USPHL is considered a top league for NCAA college commitments.

Atlanta Ice House also offers regular public skate sessions (with skate rentals available), open sticktime (for those who want more time on the ice to work on hockey skills), and availability for private rentals. Alongside the rink, The Compete Center also includes a smaller training rink, gym spaces, a basketball court, an Olympic-sized pool, and meeting spaces.

The Compete Center is located at 2600 Prado Lane in Marietta — for a full calendar listing of events and information on public skates, click over to the center’s website here.

Of course, with the August heat pushing that mercury higher and higher, we jumped at the chance to spend a morning on the ice. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning scoring goals and landing axels!