Athens police officer arrested on theft charges

UPDATE: According to court records provided by the defendant, on July 25th, 2023, Superior Court Judge Lisa Lott signed a consent order dismissing the arrest warrants against Cassandra DellaFortuna. In her order, the judge stated that Georgia Code requires prosecution of felony charges must take place within 4 years after a crime and misdemeanor charges must be prosecuted within 2 years. Since that didn’t happen, the state through the District Attorney’s Office agreed that the charges should be dismissed against DellaFortuna.

-----

A former Athens-Clarke County police officer was arrested Tuesday after investigators said she was paid for hours she never worked.

Cassandra Della Fortuna was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail on one count misdemeanor theft, one count felony theft, and one count oath of office violation.

The department began looking into the allegations in April. Investigators with ACCPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau said they determined she misappropriated Athens-Clarke County residency supplemental funds that she was not entitled to, as well as received pay for hours not worked to the tune of $3,600.

Della Fortuna worked for the department from December 2017 to July 2019.