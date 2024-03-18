Expand / Collapse search
Athens man arrested for allegedly stabbing father multiple times

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A 20-year-old Athens man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

ACCPD says they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Cardinal Creek Lane shortly before 3 a.m. March 18.

Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

ACCPD says they determined that the victim's son had stabbed him multiple times and then left in a vehicle. They relayed the vehicle description to surrounding counties and law enforcement in Jackson County located the vehicle and the son and brought him back to Clarke County.

He has been identified as Caleb Allen, 20, of Athens. He was arrested and charged with Family Violence Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, obstructing a 911 call, and Theft by Taking. 